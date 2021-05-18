Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

