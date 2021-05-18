Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 1,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,914. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

