Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

