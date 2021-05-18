Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

