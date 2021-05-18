Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ClearSign Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.