Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $965,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,531 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,542,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average is $316.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.07 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.