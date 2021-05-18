Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $521,000 in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,096. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

