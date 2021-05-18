Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $5,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCIV opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

