Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 87,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.