Avion Wealth Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,375 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.34.

