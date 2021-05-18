Avion Wealth Has $33,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

TT stock opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

