Avion Wealth Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 643.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

