Avion Wealth Sells 687 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.