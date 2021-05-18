Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Several research firms have commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

