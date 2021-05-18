AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 146,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,345. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.