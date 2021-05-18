Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.