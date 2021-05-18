BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $113.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $456.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,462 shares of company stock worth $13,434,978. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

