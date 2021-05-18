Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.18 ($3.74).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

