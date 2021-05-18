Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VSTA opened at $8.11 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

