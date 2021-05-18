Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

BKRIY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

