Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Acquires $47,702.00 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,920.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 2,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,313. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.