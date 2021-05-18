Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $1.43 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00421574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00229080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.12 or 0.01291172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

