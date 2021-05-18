Barclays Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.25 ($76.76).

1COV stock opened at €55.88 ($65.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Covestro has a 1 year low of €29.40 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

