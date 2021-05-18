Barclays Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to “Overweight”

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 78,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

