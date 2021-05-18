Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,370. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of -0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

