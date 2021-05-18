Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%.

BRFH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

