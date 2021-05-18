Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

