BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $24,392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,955. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

