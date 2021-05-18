BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,250 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. GW Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,565,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$218.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.