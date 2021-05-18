BCK Capital Management LP Invests $777,000 in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

