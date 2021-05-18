BCK Capital Management LP Invests $946,000 in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

