BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,000.

Shares of CTAC stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,822. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Profile

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

