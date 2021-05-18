BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. 3,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

