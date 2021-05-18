BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,409. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $637.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

