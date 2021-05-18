Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $64.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 297,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,187. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 million and a PE ratio of -31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.