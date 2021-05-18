Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley has an average rating of Buy.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.