BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $357.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.56.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average of $306.84. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

