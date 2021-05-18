Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

