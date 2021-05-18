Benin Management CORP Has $16.21 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.