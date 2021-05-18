Berenberg Bank Boosts FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target to GBX 150

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:FRP traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 124.40 ($1.63). 29,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,499. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £302.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

