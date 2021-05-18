Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CLPBY stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

