Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.76

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 5876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,287 shares of company stock worth $534,333. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.