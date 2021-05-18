Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NYSE BERY opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

