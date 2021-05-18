Bezant Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $472,114.71 and approximately $8,268.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 87.9% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

