B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.