BHPCoin (BHP) Hits Market Cap of $12.11 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.