BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $34.55 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00399339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00228328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01307258 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044646 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

