BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-$46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

BIGC stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last ninety days.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

