BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

