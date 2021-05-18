BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. 27,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

